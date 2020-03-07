|
Brenda K. Powell, age 50, passed away unexpectedly on March 3, 2020. She was born on March 19, 1969 in Salem, Ohio. Brenda graduated from The University of Akron and worked as a child life specialist in the hematology oncology unit at Akron Children's Hospital her entire career. Brenda's husband and children were the lights of her life. She was devoted to them unconditionally. She brought the same energy and caring to the families and children she met at work. She exemplified the best in her chosen field through her selfless dedication to those who required her care. She founded the oncology teen program. She planned activities for the entire family and helped them celebrate every success. The care provided and the relationships developed contributed to individual and memorable moments that would last a lifetime. Her influence extended throughout the Akron Children's community and beyond. She was a beautiful cherished friend to many. Brenda is survived by husband, Steven and children, Sydney and Andrew. She is also survived by parents, Elizabeth and Robert Brown, and Tom and Susan Doyle. Her brother, Tom Doyle (Courtney) also survives her as does her grandmother, Kathryn Gallo. She also leaves numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Calling hours will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Monday, March 9th at St. Sebastian Catholic Church. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please meet at church. A Brenda Powell Memorial Fund has been established and contributions can be made at any Huntington Bank.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020