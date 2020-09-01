Brenda Stevens, age 61, went home to be with the Lord on August 30, 2020. Brenda was born in Akron and lived in Uniontown. She graduated from Central Hower in 1977. Brenda enjoyed spending time with her dog Sparky, and was also a Cleveland Indians and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Shirley Kikela and her brother-in -law, Rich Annis. Brenda is survived by her husband of 23 years, Carlos Stevens; children Cortney Rose (Chris Arnold), Dr. Ashley Misner (Joe), Cory Stevens (Marissa Dvorchak) and Katrina Graves (Jonny); grandchildren, Christopher and Loulah; sisters, Yvonne Hart (John), Michele Annis and Lisa Finefrock (Jim); in-laws, Carlos and Sally Stevens; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends will be received Thursday, September 3rd from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Funeral Service will be Friday, September 4th at 10 a.m. The family suggests memorials to Lake Band Boosters.