1/1
Brenda K. Stevens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Stevens, age 61, went home to be with the Lord on August 30, 2020. Brenda was born in Akron and lived in Uniontown. She graduated from Central Hower in 1977. Brenda enjoyed spending time with her dog Sparky, and was also a Cleveland Indians and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Shirley Kikela and her brother-in -law, Rich Annis. Brenda is survived by her husband of 23 years, Carlos Stevens; children Cortney Rose (Chris Arnold), Dr. Ashley Misner (Joe), Cory Stevens (Marissa Dvorchak) and Katrina Graves (Jonny); grandchildren, Christopher and Loulah; sisters, Yvonne Hart (John), Michele Annis and Lisa Finefrock (Jim); in-laws, Carlos and Sally Stevens; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends will be received Thursday, September 3rd from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Funeral Service will be Friday, September 4th at 10 a.m. The family suggests memorials to Lake Band Boosters.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 1, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved