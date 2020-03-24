Home

Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
132 N. Portage St.
Doylestown, OH 44230
330-658-2211
Brenda L. Busson


1959 - 2020
DOYLESTOWN -- Brenda L. Busson, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on March 21, 2020. Born on July 6, 1959 in Lodi, OH to the late John M. and Janet E. (Greene) Dawson, Brenda was a resident of Doylestown since 1965. She had worked for many years with her mother who was owner of Dawson Janitorial. Known for her quick wit, infectious laugh, and telling you like it is, she had a passion for horses and was a lover of many other animals. Preceded in death by her half-brothers, Ronald and Robert Dawson, she is survived by her beloved husband of 32 years, Dave; sister, Cheryl Dawson; step sister, Linda Gray; step brother, Richard (Julie) Dawson; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Due to the current health crisis, the family has decided to hold calling hours to honor Brenda's passing at a later date. They would ask at this time that cards and acknowledgements be sent to the family in care of the funeral home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown, OH, 44230 or condolences be submitted to the guest registry at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com. (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 24, 2020
