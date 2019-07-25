Brenda L. Privara (Rich)



Brenda L. (nee Rich) Privara, age 62, of North Canton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.



She was born in Akron on August 31, 1956, the daughter of the late Homer and Catherine (nee Winningham) Rich.



Other than her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her first granddaughter, Adrianna Marie Privara.



Survivors include her daughter, Dawn C. Privara of North Canton and her son, Paul K. Privara Jr. of Lewis Center, Ohio; as well as her two grandchildren, whom "Nana" adored, Angelina Hazel and Paul K. Privara III; also surviving are her siblings, Betty (Sam) Raisch, Beverly (George) Richards and Barbara (Gary) Fouse; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Brenda graduated from Garfield High School in 1974 and before suffering failing health in recent years, she worked for the Goodyear Chemical Division and later on, for the Summit Rehabilitation Medicine.



She was a member of the Tallmadge Church of Christ.



Brenda will be missed for so many personal attributes, such as, her witty sense of humor, her wonderful cooking, the love for her family, and for making every holiday special.



Respecting her wishes, there will be a private celebration of life for the family, who would like to thank both Aultman Hospital and Aultman Compassionate Care Center for their love, compassion and care that they gave to Brenda.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Aultman Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn Avenue NW, Canton, Ohio 44708-1423.



Arrangements have bee entrusted to the care of Newcomer, Akron, Chapel, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44305; 330-784-3334.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 25, 2019