Brenda Lee Clark
Brenda Lee Clark, 75, of Killeen, TX died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 Brenda lived most of her life near Akron, Ohio working at PPG Industries. In 1998 she met her husband, Don and relocated to Killeen, Texas. In Texas she used her Nursing degree to care for severely handicapped children normally in a one-on-one setting until her retirement in 2012. Over the years she adored her many pets, with puppies, Stanley and Dora being her newest companions. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Helen Lucas of Akron, Ohio and is survived by her loving husband, Don Clark; son, Anthony (Gina) of West Palm Beach, Fla; daughters, Angela (James) Blackert, Doylestown, OH, Antoinette (Dan) Seymour, Massillon, OH; 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Heaven has gained another angel with a beautiful smile and infectious laugh that we will miss dearly. A private service will be held in her honor. Condolences may be sent to a cause she cared about deeply: Emancipet, nonprofit pet clinics, 7010 Easy Wind Dr., #260, Austin, TX 78752



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
