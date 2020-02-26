Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Brenda M. Leach, age 66, passed away on February 23, 2020. Brenda was born on April 4, 1953 in Ashtabula to the late John and Bernice Powers. She worked for Akron Public Schools for over 25 years and was a crossing guard for the City of Akron for over 20 years, where she touched the lives of thousands of children in the Kenmore and North Clusters. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Larry; children, Brooke (Anthony) Leach Grable and Cody Leach; sisters, Renee Nash, Kim (Rick) Primmer and Kitt Allen; nieces and nephews, Ryan (Leslie) Nash, Derek Powers, Patrick (Erin) Zurava, Jasmine (Robert) Kreuger, Sarah (Casey) Coppage, Elizabeth Kreuger, Isaac Kreuger, Jens Cook, Madison Cook, Sophia Allen and Jesa Zurava. Calling hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd., Copley, Ohio 44321. The family suggests memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Summit County.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 26, 2020
