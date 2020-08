Brenda Joyce Sanders was born in West Virginia on 08/23/39. She moved to Ohio where she livedand worked for Goodyear Tire until she retired and movedto Florida. She passed away on 07/12/2020. She is survived by Scott and Kelly Sanders, LaDea and Charlie and one son, Mika Bailey, and four sons, Ty and Sandy Marlin and one son, Nick Marlin, and loving nieces and nephews.







