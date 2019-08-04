|
|
Brenda Neville Schultz
Brenda Neville Schultz, 93, of Waverly, Ohio, entered her heavenly home on Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was born February 21, 1926 in Merthur Tydfil, Wales daughter of the late Mabel Neville and Ebenezer Morgan. She was married for 55 years to Edgar Henry Schultz before he preceded her in death on August 20, 2002.
Surviving are her children, Kevin Schultz of Akron, Ohio, Bronwen Kaye and husband Zachary of Vienna, Virginia and Deborah Sichko and husband David of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Evan Kaye, Brent Kaye and wife Alexa, Adam Sichko and wife Claire, Peter Sichko, and Alexander Sichko; great grandchildren, Wallace Sichko, Lucy Sichko and Penelope Kaye and three nieces and a nephew. In addition to her parents and husband, Brenda was preceded in death by twin infant daughters and a sister, Betty Voltz.
Brenda was a member of Grace Lutheran Church of Akron, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to the following charities: Grace Lutheran Church, 724 Sumner Street, Akron, Ohio 44311, Atonement Lutheran Church, Endowment Program, 1621 Francisco Road, Columbus, Ohio 43220 and Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058 and Bristol Village Library 600 E. Fifth St., Waverly, Ohio 45690. www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019