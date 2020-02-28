|
RANDOLPH -- Brenden William Kidikas, 15, passed away on February 26th, 2020 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Born in Akron on May 24th, 2004, he lived all of his life in Randolph, Ohio. Brenden was an elementary school graduate of St. Joseph School in Randolph, where he excelled as an honors student. During his youth, he enjoyed playing soccer, building Lego sets, and watching Marvel movies with his father. Brenden attended Waterloo Local Schools for middle school and high school. He was an honors student and as a freshman, he was a first-year letterman on the Waterloo Varsity Soccer team. He enjoyed playing the clarinet and trumpet in his high school marching and concert band. He also participated in ski club with many of his friends where he learned to ski for the first time. During his free time, he immersed himself in playing video games with his friends while squirreling away junk food and Mountain Dew for later consumption. Brenden adored vacations with his family and was fortunate enough to have visited 32 states in his short 15 years of life. He was, however, once irritated on vacation when a "thicc" Hawaiian Monk seal beached itself upon his sandcastle. Along with his mother, Brenden was a devoted Green Bay Packers football fan and was proud to wear the green and gold year round. He was able to make a trip to Green Bay to experience opening day of training camp this past summer, collect player autographs and tour Lambeau field. Throughout his entire life, Brenden was a kind, soft hearted individual who always kept a positive mindset during difficult trials. He was able to make an unforgettable impact on all lives that crossed paths with him. Brenden was known for interjecting his dry and "sometimes" sarcastic sense of humor into conversation, which would strike a smile upon anyone's face. He was loved by so many people and will be greatly missed by his family and all whose lives he touched. Brenden was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Kathryn Kidikas, Richard Tronick, and cousin, Aaron Kidikas. Brenden is survived by his parents, Frank and Julie Kidikas; sisters, Larissa and Sarah Kidikas all of Randolph; grandmother, Delores Tronick of Tallmadge, OH; aunts, Carol (Mark) Harris of Peachtree City, GA, Cheryl (John) Thurmond of Palm Harbor, FL; Debbie Bennett of Tarpon Springs, FL; uncles, Robert (Jo Ann) Kidikas of Kent, OH; Gregory Tronick of Mogadore, OH; Steven (Susan) Tronick of Colorado Springs, CO; Bryan (Dori) Tronick of Erie, CO; and several other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. Joseph Church in Randolph located at 2643 Waterloo Rd. Mass of Christian burial will follow visitation at 12:00 p.m., with Fr. Thomas Acker officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: deniseflahertyfoundation.org, Make A Wish, Ronald McDonald House, Hospice of the Western Reserve or Akron Children's Hospital.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 28, 2020