Brentford H. Grose WADSWORTH -- Brentford H. Grose, 81, formerly of Summersville, WV, more recently of Wadsworth, OH, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He was born on September 26, 1938 in Richwood, WV. Mr. Grose was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served four years, was retired from the Bethlehem Coal Mines and was a member of Powell's Mt. Church. He loved his family, church family and friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lorene and his parents, Harley and Pauline Grose. Brentford is survived by two children, Dwayne and Frances; his wife, Dorothy with whom he celebrated 24 years of marriage; four sisters, one brother, three grandchildren, two great grandchildren; and his stepchildren: Rick, Doug, Rod, Pam, Greg and Tim and he was loved by all. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday at the White Funeral Home, 700 Broad St., Summersville, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12 to 1 p.m. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 4, 2019