Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Bret Grimm


1973 - 2019
Bret Grimm, 46, passed away December 10, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic and lung cancer. He was born in Akron on July 14, 1973, lived in Tallmadge all of his life and graduated from Hoban High School in 1991. Bret worked for the Summit County Sheriff's Office as a Deputy Sheriff. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Mary Nell Tabor; grandparents, Daisy and Thomas Valentine, Jeanne and William Grimm, Genevieve and Leon Hensel, Grace and Guy Rossi. Bret is survived by his wife, Jane "Shelly" Grimm; daughter, Brittany Tabor; son, Alfred Lusk (Kayla Conley-Lusk); grandchildren, Zander Richey, Wyatt Zarle, Alfred Jr., Lauralie and Elinor Lusk; parents, Barbara and Michael Grimm; sister, Lisa Robinson; brothers, Brian and Brad McCoy; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. A special thank you to Shelly's sister, Jimi Lin for helping take care of Bret. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m., with a funeral service following on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main), 552 N. Main St., Akron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 12, 2019
