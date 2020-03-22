Home

Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
628 West Main Street
Kent, OH 44240
(330) 673-5857
Bret Michael Grund Obituary
Bret Michael Grund, 32, of Brimfield/Kent, Ohio peacefully passed away on March 18th, 2020 at his home with family. Bret was born in Akron, Ohio to Michael M and Edith (Muci) J Grund (Palinkas) on June 19th, 1987. Bret went to Archbishop Hoban High School, and Bowling Green University he was a proud graduate and a devoted Cleveland sports fan. He is survived by his parents, Michael and Edith Grund; sister, Scarlett Grund. The family requested, there will be no funeral or calling hours. Cremation has taken place. Memorials may be given to Cleveland Clinic-The Power of Everyone Centennial Campaign: Brain Tumor & Neuro-Oncology,https://give.ccf.org/give/187824/#donation/checkout?utmsource=72041 For the full Obituary please visit www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2020
