July 7, 1958 - January 4, 2020 Brett Mason Sandford Sr. passed away suddenly on 1/4/20. Brett was born and raised in Akron where he graduated from Walsh Jesuit High School and the University of Akron. Brett ran his own company, Sandcorp Industries from 1985 - 2000. Brett spent the last 12 years of his life living in Bristol, Tennessee where he volunteered at the Refuge of Hope and Boys & Girls Club and made many new friends. Brett loved listening to the oldies (especially Dean Martin), watching movies (especially James Bond), and drinking whiskey (especially Dewars). He was always a salesman at heart. He is preceded in death by his father, Walter; mother, Kathleen; and sister, Carol. He is survived by his brothers, Walter and Bill; his three children: Amanda (Anthony), Stephanie (Curtis), and Brett Jr. (Kayla); his three grandchildren: Liam, Louisa, and Emilia; and his niece and nephew, Walter and Kinsey. A private burial will be held with family on Friday January 24th. In memory, we ask that you "drop your drink from your hand" one last time.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 21, 2020