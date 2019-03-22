|
Brian Alleshouse
Brian Alleshouse, 44, born March 6, 1975, passed away March 17, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald. He is survived by his loving wife, Angie; daughter, Makayla; son, Brian; brother, Samuel (Shelly); parents, Joe and Darlene Andreetti; grandmother, Ruth Smith; father- and mother-in-law, Ronald and Shirley Crew; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Brian had a heart of gold and loved to make others laugh. He enjoyed his music and writing but most of all he loved his family.
There will be a private service for family at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2019