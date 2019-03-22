Home

Brian Alleshouse, 44, born March 6, 1975, passed away March 17, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald. He is survived by his loving wife, Angie; daughter, Makayla; son, Brian; brother, Samuel (Shelly); parents, Joe and Darlene Andreetti; grandmother, Ruth Smith; father- and mother-in-law, Ronald and Shirley Crew; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Brian had a heart of gold and loved to make others laugh. He enjoyed his music and writing but most of all he loved his family.

There will be a private service for family at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2019
