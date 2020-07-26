Brian C. Howard, age 68, of Medina passed away July 10, 2020. He was born August 23, 1951 to the late Arthur Charles and Enid Margaret Howard in Jackson, MI. Brian was a graduate of the Michigan State Class of 1973. After graduation, he moved to Akron, OH where he worked for the Firestone Tire & Rubber Company. In December of 1982, Brian accepted a position with the Struktol Company, where he went on to serve at President from 2000 to 2008 and continued to serve as Director of Silanes Product Development through present day. Brian is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Diane Howard; his sons, Eric Howard, Adam (Kerstin) Howard, and Jordan (Kristie) Howard; seven grandchildren; three sisters of Jackson, MI, Karen Ladd, Lynne (Dennis) Pienta, and Linda (Richard) Gonding; as well several nieces and nephews who he loved very much. He was preceded in death by his parents. Brian was a member of the Medina United Church of Christ, Congregational, where he served as Treasurer. He leaves behind a spirit that is incomparable to any other. He was a loving, kind, and generous man. He will live for eternity. Please see complete obituary on Waite & Son Funeral Home website. Public visitation and a private memorial service have already been held.







