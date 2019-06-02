Brian Dean



Brian Dean Kaiser, 54, died May 28, 2019.



He was born December 27, 1964 in Garfield Heights, Ohio. A graduate of the University of Akron, he was a member of the Northampton United Methodist Church. Brian was a Extra Class Amateur Radio Operator and had turned his love of producing maple syrup from local trees into a small business. He was the owner of Pumpac, a pump distribution company.



Brian's two daughters were the joys of his life. He was a proud dance dad and he made every effort to attend all of their band and choir performances, tennis matches, cross country and track meets. He was always ready to teach them about his passions: classic rock music, horses, nature and his hobby of the month.



He is survived by his wife, Donna; daughters, Kaitlin and Jenna; mother, Valerie Thomas (Dana Shirley); father, Dennis Edward Kaiser (Rebecca); sister, Shelli Bowden (Grant); niece, April Bowden; many other relatives and friends.



A memorial service celebrating Brian's life will be held Saturday, June 8, 11:30 a.m. at the Northampton United Methodist Church, with Rev. Keith McLaughlin officiating. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the service time. Memorials may be made to Northampton United Methodist Church, 852 W. Bath Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223.



