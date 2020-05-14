Brian K. Bills, age 39, of Akron, Ohio, was called home to be with the Lord on May 11, 2020, he passed away at home. Brian is finally at peace and no more suffering for him. He fought a very long battle with mental health, and God said, "it's time to come home". Brian was a kind, sweet soul and he loved everyone and wanted to see the good in everyone, even if there wasn't any good there. I'm going to miss you so much Brian, we will meet again one day. You were and are my heart. Love, Mom. Brian was born to Robert L. and Janet (nee Vegas) Bills Jr. on March 31, 1981. Brian loved his beloved cat Ci-Ci, that just passed away. Ci-Ci was his therapy cat that he cherished. He loved spending time with his uncle Terry, watching wrestling and their long talks. Brian was preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Bills Jr.; his grandparents, Robert and Alice Bills, Ruby Humphrey and Paul Vegas; stepgrandfather, James Humphrey and his special cousins, Joyce Hughes and Brittany Trumble. Brian is survived by his mother, Janet Bills; his aunt and uncle, who were very special and a huge part of his life, Betty and Terry Toth; his special cousins, Barry Hughes of Charlotte, NC and Greg Galeazzi of South Carolina; aunts and uncles, Linda (Don) Ruegg, Judy (Ted) Lawrence, Ruth-Ann Archer, Steven (Lisa) Bills and Karen; cousins, Dylan Archer and many friends; best friends, Matt (Liz) Trent and Charlie Taylor, who played an important part in Brian's life throughout the years. All services and visitation are private and all arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 14, 2020.