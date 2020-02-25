|
Brian Conner, age 50, passed away unexpectedly February 22, 2020. He was born in Barberton, Ohio on December 17, 1969 to Joanne and the late Veryl "Babe" Conner. Brian was raised in Norton and was a graduate of the class of 1988. He will be missed by his wife, Jennifer; sons, Zachary and Jack; mother, Joanne; sisters, Barbara (Jeff) and Debra; numerous extended family and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on THURSDAY, February 27, 2020 at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Brian's name to Cox- McNulty funeral home to help offset funeral costs.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 25, 2020