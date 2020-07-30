Brian left us without warning on Sunday, 7/26/2020 while working at Edgewood Country Club. Our lives will never be the same without him. A diehard Ohio sports fan (Browns, Indians and Buckeyes), Brian spent the last five years of his life living in Pittsburgh. He had a great time talking sports with those Steeler fans. He would have followed his wife to the ends of the earth, and he often told her that following her to Pittsburgh felt like that was where they landed. Wherever their travels have taken them, Brian has established a close network of friends. Brian, the youngest of three sons, was born in Canton, Ohio to Helen Jean Deibel Marshall while his father Donald Paul Marshall was in the Navy. Eventually the family settled in Richfield, Ohio where Brian went to and graduated from Revere High School and where he met his wife of 32 years. Brian was preceded in death by his father, Don. He leaves behind, his wife, Heidi Butler Marshall; daughter, Emily Marshall and son, Brent Marshall. He also leaves his mother, Helen Marshall; brothers, Jeff (Mary Jo) Marshall and Dan (Michelle) Marshall; nephews, Ben, Alex, Adam and Tyler, and nieces, Sarah, Rachel, Ellie and Kari. He was a big brother to Heidi's siblings, Jim (Elisa), Kristen (Brad), Katie (Dave) and Jason. He was considered a son by his in-laws, Jim and Kitty Butler. Calling hours will be held on Saturday August 1, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. A Memorial and Masonic Service will follow at 5 p.m., Meridian Sun Lodge #69 F&AM officiating. Masks are required and proper social distancing will be observed in the funeral home. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled later. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
