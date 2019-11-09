|
Brian K. Neal, 58, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He was a life resident of Barberton. Brian enjoyed spending time with his family. Brian was known for always smiling, being full of life and loved to have fun. Preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Leora "Jane" Neal. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Joy; daughters, Amanda (Jake) McFarland, Amber (Ian) Stender and Arin (Michael) Fischer; grandchildren, Mason, Max, Mackenzie, Evelyn, Aiden, Austin and Eden; sister, Sandra (George) Flaker; brother, Kevin (Amy) Neal; along with other relatives and friends. Brian's funeral service will be held Monday, November 11th at 11 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Adam Barton officiating. Entombment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. His family will receive friends on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the at
