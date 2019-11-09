Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Neal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian K. Neal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian K. Neal Obituary
Brian K. Neal, 58, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He was a life resident of Barberton. Brian enjoyed spending time with his family. Brian was known for always smiling, being full of life and loved to have fun. Preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Leora "Jane" Neal. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Joy; daughters, Amanda (Jake) McFarland, Amber (Ian) Stender and Arin (Michael) Fischer; grandchildren, Mason, Max, Mackenzie, Evelyn, Aiden, Austin and Eden; sister, Sandra (George) Flaker; brother, Kevin (Amy) Neal; along with other relatives and friends. Brian's funeral service will be held Monday, November 11th at 11 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Adam Barton officiating. Entombment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. His family will receive friends on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the at
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -