Brian Keith Wagner
1956 - 2020
Brian Keith Wagner suddenly passed away on Sept. 17, 2020 at the age of 63. Brian was born on Dec. 16, 1956 in Akron, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanford and Helen (House) Wagner. He is survived by daughters, Crystal Wagner, Tiffany Wagner; son, Brian (Bud) Wagner II; grandchildren, Ashtin and Nekolas Wagner and Alyssa and Trevor George; six brothers, three sisters, many nephews, nieces and friends. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers and condolences please send donations to Colton Wagner, 7 years old, currently battling Brain Cancer (In care of Scott Wagner) 2706 Pine Lake Trail Uniontown, Ohio 44685.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
