Brian Patrick Breen, 59, of Raleigh, NC, returned to his heavenly home on July 10, 2020 after having lost a valiant five year battle with ALS. Though he left us far too soon, his Irish spirit, courage and kind soul live on in the hearts and minds of those that knew and loved him. He is survived by his devoted wife, Shawn (Akkerman) and their beloved goldendoodle Finley; his sister, Denise Breen of Cleveland, OH; his brothers, Kevin and Timothy (Susan), both of Akron, OH; many nieces and nephews, friends, and extended family who loved him fiercely. He was preceded in death by parents, Jack and Helen Breen of Cleveland. Services will be held in Raleigh, North Carolina. The family gratefully declines flowers but donations can be made in memory of Brian to the NC ALS Association or the Duke ALS clinic. Prayers, condolences and memories are appreciated and his full obituary can be viewed at www.MitchellatRMP.com
.