Brian Patrick O'Donnell THEN AND NOW Brian Patrick O'Donnell went home with his heavenly father on September 1, 2020. Born in Altoona, PA, Brian lived most of his life in Akron, Ohio. He was a diehard Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns fan and loved fishing, especially with his grandchildren. Brian was an amazing baseball player himself playing for his high school alma mater. Brian also loved spending time with his family. Brian is a graduate of South High School in Akron, Ohio and served in the United States Army. He worked for the Finest, Tops and Giant Eagle food chain for over 30 years. Brian was preceded in death by his grandmother,; Grandma Burks; brother Leon (Lee) Jones Jr.; mother-in-law, Ruth Mosley; brothers-in-law, Robert Mosley and Roger Mosley Sr. Brian leaves to cherish his life and legacy, the love of his life, Velze (Mosley) O'Donnell his wife of 42 years; children: Camilla (Franklin) Lewis, Tara Mosley Samples, Gordon Mosley and Donte Mosley Sr.; parents, Margaret Jane O'Donnell (Leon) and Thomas Alfred O'Donnell; siblings: Thomas O'Donnell (Shirley), Deborah Mosley (Derrick), David O'Donnell, Beanne Clipper, Leon Jones (Wendy), Farrah O'Donnell and Christopher Jones (Mandy); 25 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. The family would like to send a special thanks to Summa (City Hospital) Sandra Cox, Dr. Custodio, Dr. Phillips, Dr. Junko for your care and compassion; and Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest ICU (2J Unit) for going over and above with care and concern for our Pawpaw. A Celebration of life will be from Noon to 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Wilkinson Funeral Home at 1158 S. Arlington St., Akron, Ohio 44306. Homegoing will follow at 2:00 p,m, at the funeral home. Condolences can be sent to 1290 7th Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.wilkinsonfuneral.com
.