Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes - Hudson
19 East Main Street
Hudson, OH 44236
(330) 650-4181
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
340 N. Main St
Hudson, OH
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
340 N. Main St
Hudson, OH
View Map
BRIAN ROBERT TOURNOUX


1976 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brian Robert Tournoux

Brian Robert Tournoux, age 42, of Hudson, Ohio passed away suddenly Friday, June 7, 2019. Brian was the beloved husband of Erin M. Tournoux (Watte); devoted father of Jacob Robert (8) and Sophia Grace Tournoux (2); cherished son of Robert "Bob" and Catharine "Cathy" Tournoux; loving brother of Brandon Tournoux and Tamara "Tami" DeProfio; brother-in-law, Douglas DeProfio; dear uncle of Allyson, Alexander and Anthony DeProfio and loving grandson of Doris Pertl; son-in-law of Greg and Marsha Watte and dear brother-in-law, of Nicole Watte.

Brian proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. The family will receive friends 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., SATURDAY, JUNE 15, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 340 N. Main St., Hudson, Ohio where a public Memorial Mass to celebrate Brian's life will begin at 11:30 a.m. The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Brian's name to the , ().

Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, Ohio. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 12, 2019
