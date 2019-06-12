|
|
Brian Robert Tournoux
Brian Robert Tournoux, age 42, of Hudson, Ohio passed away suddenly Friday, June 7, 2019. Brian was the beloved husband of Erin M. Tournoux (Watte); devoted father of Jacob Robert (8) and Sophia Grace Tournoux (2); cherished son of Robert "Bob" and Catharine "Cathy" Tournoux; loving brother of Brandon Tournoux and Tamara "Tami" DeProfio; brother-in-law, Douglas DeProfio; dear uncle of Allyson, Alexander and Anthony DeProfio and loving grandson of Doris Pertl; son-in-law of Greg and Marsha Watte and dear brother-in-law, of Nicole Watte.
Brian proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. The family will receive friends 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., SATURDAY, JUNE 15, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 340 N. Main St., Hudson, Ohio where a public Memorial Mass to celebrate Brian's life will begin at 11:30 a.m. The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Brian's name to the , ().
Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, Ohio. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 12, 2019