Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
7:30 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
Brian Vickery


1957 - 2019
Brian "Greg" Vickery, 61, of Akron, Ohio, passed away November 17th suddenly at his home. He was born November 19th, 1957 in Muncie, Indiana. He is the son of the late Robert and Beverly Vickery. On May 20th 1983, he married Loana Vickery. Together they shared 36 years of marriage and in 1989 had their daughter Melissa. Greg was a local truck driver for Systems Pack for almost 20 years. He loved helping others and was a Lifebanc donor. He was a talented musician that loved playing guitar, piano and bass. He enjoyed jamming with his bandmates on the weekends. He loved football and was a lifelong Cleveland Browns and Ohio State fan. He loved classic cars and had a passion for collecting and building model cars. One of his favorite activities was to drive around on a beautiful day in his Corvette. Greg loved spending time with his family and his three cats. Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Beverly, and his beloved sister, Jill Vickery Hare. He is survived by his wife Loana and daughter, Melissa (Brett) Kutuchief; his siblings, Brenda Covey, Linda (Frank) Rakos, and Bruce (Mary) Vickery. Nieces Hanna Vickery and Cindy Covey. Nephews Mike Rakos, Chris Covey, and great-nephew Kyle Bargerstock, and multiple other family members; a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews from his wife's side including his special nephew, David (Bridget) Ams. He is also survived by his many friends, co-workers, and band mates. Memorial service will be held at Adams Mason Funeral Home, 791 E. Market Street, Akron, OH 44305 on Monday, November 25th, starting at 6:00 p.m. Eulogy will start at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome to speak and share your memories of Greg. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you do something kind for another person or make a donation to the Haven of Rest in Akron, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 21, 2019
