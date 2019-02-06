Home

Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-3032
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
83 Mosser Pl.,
Akron, OH
Bridget Flasco, 85, went home to join her family in Heaven February 2, 2019. She was born in Akron's North Hill where she lived her life.

Bridget was a life long member of St. Anthony of Padua Parish. She also was a member of St. Monica Society and the Ladies Auxiliary of The Italian Center. She graduated from Hower Vocational High School as a seamstress. Bridget retired from Custom Craft Draperies.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Bridget Musci; step-mother, Barbara; husband, James; son, Dominic; brother, Al (Jean) Musci; sisters, Mary (James) Seminaroti, Frances (James) Santoferraro, Ann (Bob) Russo, Grace (P.J.) Marcotte; in-laws, Dominic (Julia) Flasco, Gene (Ann) Flasco, Steven (Jenny) Flasco, Doris (Joe) Simone and Margaret (Lefty) Calahan. Bridget is survived by her son, James; many loving nieces and nephews along with her grand dog, Guido.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Anthony Church, 83 Mosser Pl., Akron. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main) 552 N. Main St., Akron. Donations may be made to the church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 6, 2019
