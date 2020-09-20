Bridget Maxwell

Bridget "Brie" Mary Rose Maxwell, age 54, passed away surrounded by her loving family on September 13, 2020. Bridget was a loving wife, mother, sister and daughter-in-law. Bridget was a graduate of Copley High School and had earned a Medical Coding Degree from Kent State University. She enjoyed reading, watching cooking shows to enhance her own skills, enjoyed camping with family and friends, she loved "her men", and was a strong supporter and volunteer with the "Kay Conrad Day of Caring" in Ashland, OH. Bridget touched every person in her life with her great sense of humor and amazing smile, she will be missed by all who knew her. Preceded in death by her mother Cathleen "Kay" Conrad and father, at a very early age, Thomas E Sullivan. Bridget is survived by her husband and life partner, Kevin Maxwell; sons, Derrick, Logan, and Jaret; step-father, Gordan Conrad; mother-in-law, Carol Maxwell; brothers, Tom and John Sullivan; sisters, Theresa and Judy Sullivan; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity
in Bridget's name would be appreciated. Family will receive friends for a walk-thru Visitation on Saturday, September 26th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., which will be followed by a Celebration of Life at 1:00 p.m. in Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W Market St., Akron, OH 44333. Afterwards the family will hold a private committal service in Rose Hill Burial Park. The Celebration of Life will be LiveStreamed at the Funeral Home Facebook page. Due to COVID-19, protocols will be in place with social distancing and facial coverings. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com