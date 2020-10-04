Brittany M. Reich, 21, of Akron passed away September, 30, 2020. She was born June 11, 1999 in Barberton, the daughter of Jeromy Reich and Tammy Gazaway. She was a 2017 graduate of Lake High School. She enjoyed music and the outdoors. She was preceded in death by grandfather Roy W. Jeffries. She is survived by father Jeromy Reich (Sarah Zickefoose); brother Corporal E-4 Corbin Z. Reich; Kimberly, Ivy, and Chase ; grandmother Elisabeth Jeffries; Uncle Brian (Mary) Jeffries; Aunt Angela (Chris)Petrick; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Private services to be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Services entrusted to Adams-Mason; 330-535-9186.