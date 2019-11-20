|
Brittany M Green, 31, passed away Saturday, November 16 at Barberton Summa Hospital. She was born in Barberton, Ohio to Mark J and Nora C (nee Hughes) Green and graduated from Coventry High school class of 2006. She was a proud member of AA and often led meetings. Brittany was a kind, generous person who was always willing to help others and has helped change many people with their recovery. She didn't know a stranger. Brittany was a unicorn. She was a fighter and strong but in the end she lost her life to addiction. We hope that she continues to help others in her death by raising awareness about this disease. She is no longer in pain and is a guardian angel that watches down on us from heaven. Brittany was preceded in death by her father, Mark Green and is survived by loving parents, Nora Arnold and step father, Jason Arnold; brother, Tyler Green; grandparents, Robert and Carol Green, Jerry and Marie Hughes and Sandi and Cliff Arnold; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Family and friends will be received for visitation on Friday, November 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. at House of Eberhardt Funeral Home, 472 W. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd., (Rt. 619) Portage Lakes. Funeral services and cemetery committal service will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, if so desired, please make a donation in Brittany's name to Akron Area Intergroup, 775 N. Main St., Akron, OH 44310
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 20, 2019