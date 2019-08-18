|
Brooklyn Elilzabeth Tollaman Tallmadge - Brooklyn Elizabeth Tollaman, born May 5, 2016, in Akron, Ohio, has decided to move on from this world. The precious and challenging life of our tiny angel ended suddenly August 13, 2019 at home with the things she loved the most close by - her mom, dad and pillow. Brooklyn leaves behind to celebrate her life, her mother, Erin Wilkinson; father, Theron Tollaman III (the best parents an ailing child could ever hope for); grandparents, Elizabeth (Proctor) and Brett Wilkinson of Tallmadge; grandmother, Bobbie Howard of Houston, TX.; great grandmother, Pat Wilkinson of Silverlake; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Our family wishes to thank the staff at Children's Hospital for their dedication and friendship with special thanks to Dr. Mahesh and the Dialysis Unit. A Celebration of Life will be at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 21. 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle) with visitation following the service. Please - don't wear black. It's summer - be colorful! It's what Brooklyn would want. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Nephrology Dept., Children's Hospital, 2 Perkins Square, Akron, Ohio 44308.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019