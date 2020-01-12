Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Bruce A. Triplett

Bruce A. Triplett Obituary
Bruce A. Triplett, 64, formerly of Akron, OH, passed away unexpectedly on January 5, 2020. Bruce proudly served in the U.S. Navy and earned a degree in Nuclear Engineering Technology from Regent's College in Albany, NY. Bruce's career took him around the world as a pilot and police officer. He had an adventurous spirit, which was evident in his love of motorcycles, sky diving, hang gliding, scuba diving, and skiing. For many years, he competed in ice skate dancing and roller skate dancing. He loved classical music and was a gifted pianist. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Wilma Triplett (Gooderl). He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 15 years, Linjie Triplett; stepson, Xin Chen; siblings, Connie (Bryan) Stinnett, Vicki Triplett, Sandy Richardson, Ron (Kay) Triplett, and Rob (Pam) Triplett; stepbrother, Robert Gooderl; stepsister, Lori Zell; many nieces, nephews, extended relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 11-1 followed by a 1:00 p.m. memorial service at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
