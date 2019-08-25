Home

Bruce Brown


1948 - 2019
Bruce Brown Obituary
Bruce Brown Bruce Brown known to his friends as "BB", lost his short battle with cancer on August 23, 2019 at the age of 70. Bruce was a wonderful, kind, and caring man that was loved by everyone he met. He had the most positive attitude and his humor and wit were infectious. Bruce served in the U.S. Marines and then worked at B.F. Goodrich, before starting his own printing company. He recently retired from Wadsworth Motor Cars. Bruce loved animals, especially dogs, and they loved him. He had a special place in his heart for his granddog, Patches, that would always greet him with a kiss. He was preceded in death by parents, Milton and Helen Brown; and brother, Dale K. Brown, Sr. Bruce will always be lovingly remembered by his life partner (fiance) of 21 years Diana Baitz; her daughters Nikki (Eric) Beahn and Kim (Mike) Stang; nephew, Dale (Barb) Brown, niece, Connie (Rick) Enright; great nephew and niece, Jeremy and Tiffany Enright; and great great niece, Madolin Enright. In honor of Bruce, we request you make a donation to the aspca.org or by calling 1-800-628-0028. A private family service will be held in remembrance of Bruce. We will always carry your memory in our hearts. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
