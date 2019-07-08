|
Bruce Edward Palmer
Bruce Edward Palmer, 70, passed away on June 26, 2019 in Akron, Ohio. Bruce was born in Wheeling, W. Va. and grew up in Steubenville, Ohio.
He was preceded in death are his mother, Elizabeth Louise Palmer-Doggett and father, Willie Lee King.
Bruce joined the Army at age 18, served in Korea, and was honorably discharged. He worked for Mohawk, B.F. Goodrich and eventually at First Energy, where he worked for over 25 years until he retired. He was an ordained minister and taught Sunday school for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Palmer; daughters, Keturah Palmer Hampton and Vaniah Palmer (Fred) Peterson; step children, Glennicia Clifford, Destiny Clifford, Michael Hatcher, Maurice Hatcher, Michael and Bonita Taylor and Reginald and Shukura Taylor; and a host of grandchildren, family and friends.
Friends may call on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. Interment Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 8, 2019