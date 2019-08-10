|
|
|
Bruce G. Clounie, 88, of Hartville, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, August 1, 2019.
Born January 26, 1931 in Cleveland Ohio, Bruce was the son of the late Fred and Faith Clounie. In addition to his parents, preceding Bruce in death was his brother, Frederick "Ted" Clounie in 2003 and his sister, Marian Ozinga Cole in 2017.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marilyn McKee Clounie of Hartville, Ohio; sons, Bruce (Susan) Clounie of Raleigh, NC, Thomas (Lori) Clounie of Huntington, IN, Mark (Sheryl) Clounie of Peachtree City, GA and David (Nikki) Clounie of Uniontown, OH; grandchildren, Lauren, Bruce, Michael, TJ, Josh, Anna, Kelsey, Kaitlin and Brendan.
During the Korean War, Bruce served in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Puerto Rico, with the Strategic Air Command. After retiring from a 33-year career with IBM, he occupied his time as a realtor and home appraiser. A Godly husband, father, grandfather and friend, he was devoted to the Lord and spent an abundance of his time serving at his church, The Chapel in Akron, then The Chapel in Marlboro, both as an elder, mentor, Sunday school teacher and advocate for Camp Carl.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Altercare nursing home in Hartville, Ohio, who gave attentive, loving care during this most difficult of times.
Calling hours will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Ave., NW, Uniontown, Ohio. Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Joel Cochran officiating. Interment is immediately following at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, Ohio. Memorials may be made to The Chapel in Marlboro, 8700 Edison Street, NE, Louisville Ohio, 44641 or to Camp Carl, 8054 Calvin Road, Ravenna, Ohio 44266.
Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, or condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 10, 2019