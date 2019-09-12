Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Bruce G. Deger

Bruce G. Deger Bruce G. Deger, 71, passed away on September 6, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. He loved to travel, was a music enthusiast and enjoyed blimps. Bruce was employed in the newspaper industry for most of his career. He was preceded in death by parents, George W. and Ann A. Deger and sister, Becky Deger. Bruce is survived by sister, Shannon Cox; the love of his life, Linda Zirhut; and longtime friends, Don W., Gary, George and Greg. Per Bruce's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 12, 2019
