|
|
Bruce Gray Carmany Bruce Gray Carmany, 88 of Manchester, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 21, 2019. He was born in Manchester, Summit County, Ohio. November 15, 1930. Preceded in death by his parents, Harry H. and Elizabeth (Gray) Carmany; brothers, John, Robert (Bob), Harry and William (Bill) Carmany. Bruce is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janet; son, Michael R. (Le) Carmany of Anderson, S.C.; grandsons, Michael II, James and Daniel of New Franklin; great grandchildren, Michael III, Mariah, Serenity and Kori Ann; sister, Jane (Wayne) Hudkins and numerous nieces and nephews. Bruce retired in 1995 from Bayer with 13 years service and previously had 22 years with Phillips Petroleum Company. He was a former member of Lockwood United Methodist Church. Bruce was inducted into the Manchester High School Swede Olsson Hall of Fame in 1986, an honor he cherished. Coach Swede Olsson was his mentor and friend. He loved to hunt deer in Pennsylvania before deer hunting became an Ohio sport. He enjoyed working outdoors and became involved with square dancing in 1985 and danced for many years with Lads and Lassies Square Dance Club. He developed many friendships through square dancing. Funeral Services will be held SATURDAY, 1 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton, Rev. Rod Grabski officiating. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial at Manchester Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Manchester Alumni Scholarship Fund, c/o Todd Lindeman, 6377 Manchester Rd., New Franklin, OH 44216. Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356, www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 23, 2019