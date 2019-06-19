Bruce James Romeo



Bruno (Bruce) James Romeo, 91, passed away on June 15, 2019.



Bruce was born in Lowellville, OH, to Italian immigrants, James and Maria (Aurillio) and lived in the Akron area for most of his life. He moved to Akron, in the early 50's after proudly serving his country in Panama. After he finished his service of active duty for The United States of America, Bruce opened two different hamburger drive ins, (Quickies and King Cole's). Bruce met his future wife-to-be Theresa (Licitri) when he would go into her family's business (D-A Specialty Co.) to purchase supplies for the restaurants. The two of them would later be married and Bruce would later join the family business which has been around since 1935. Bruce was very gifted. He grew the business from a small retailer-like restaurant store, to a commercial wholesale restaurant, janitorial, bar and lounge supplier. He greatly aided in the success of the business which still stands to this day. Bruce was well-respected in the industry and treated all of his customers genuinely. He loved coming into work every single day- his "second home". He did this all the way up until he "officially retired" in January, except he would still come in a few days a week.



Bruce was also a very active member in the Italian-American Professional Businessmen's Club, where he enjoyed going to meetings every Thursday to "Bust 'em up a little bit" and grab a bite to eat with all of his paisans. (Ray, Sandy, Gatto, Joe and many others) Bruce also met his buddies every Saturday for an early breakfast and if it was summertime, a round of golf to follow. Bruce led a very full life to the end. He was a successful person, but always worked very hard and earned everything he had in life. Bruce always preached to anyone who ever knew him, "Nothing is free in life and if you want it, you have to work hard and earn it."



Bruce will be missed by all who ever had the honor of knowing him. He was a very firm, honorable, generous and timeless man.



In addition to his parents, Bruce is preceded in death by his brother, Domenic Romeo; sister, Theresa Segretario; half-brothers, Frank, Carmen, John, Anthony and James Pitzulo; and half-sisters, Carmel Alfano and Rosemary Pitzulo He is survived by wife of 66 years, Theresa Romeo; daughters, Jolene (Giovanni) Ricchiuti, Gina (Jeff) Bigelow, and Lisa (Joe) Zuschak; his grandchildren; great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.



A very special thank you to Dr. Ted Shaub and Dominic Terzigni, CNP, for your kind care and attention. Also many thanks to his incredible caregivers surrounding him in his final days, especially Anna DiFrangia, Lindsay Pramik, Rainie Sonntag, Jacqui Ricchiuti, Shannon Ricchiuti, his precious Giuliana for the laughs and Bruno and John John (Gio).



We all love you Pa, and until we see you again, "Hitch 'em up and move 'em out!" God Bless.



Memorial Mass will be Thursday, June 20, 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 83 Mosser Place, Akron, OH 44310. Bruce's final resting place will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.



You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Bruce's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary