|
|
Bruce L Wilson Bruce L Wilson, 69, of Barberton, Ohio passed Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Mr. Wilson, a Vietnam Veteran, is survived by his beloved wife, Linda, daughter, Tamra (Michael), his grandchildren Robert and Hunter, his brothers Wayne (Cathy) and David (Debra), his sister Diana, as well as many nieces and nephews. Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by his father, Wilburn, his mother, Helen and his sister, Linda. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM with the Funeral Service immediately following at 1:00 PM in Rose Hill Funeral Home at 3653 W. Market Street Akron, OH 44333. Pastor Robert Webb, Jr. presiding over services. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019