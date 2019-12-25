Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Bruce M. Karney

STOW -- Bruce M. Karney, 66, died December 18, 2019. Born in Oklahoma City, OK, he was a Stow resident for 33 years and enjoyed boating and water skiing. Bruce was a loving and caring father to his daughter, Alexis, the apple of his eye. In addition to Alexis, Bruce is survived by his brother, Mark (Ronda); sisters, Christine (Marc) Applebaum and Kathleen Kenyon. There are no public services. Memorials may be made to the , . (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 25, 2019
