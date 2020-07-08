1/1
Bruce McKenzie Flunoy
1944 - 2020
Bruce McKenzie Flunoy, 76, was born on March 31, 1944 in Akron, Ohio. He entered into Eternal Peace from cancer on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Bruce was the first child born to the late Clarence and Lillie Mae Flunoy. Bruce was also preceded in death by his brother, Willie Flunoy. We know that Bruce was very happy to be the brother to eight lovely sisters to boss him around. Bruce graduated from Central High School in Akron in 1961, Bruce last worked at Akron University. Bruce leaves to mourn his passing his sisters, Diane Wharton, Lorraine Palmer of Barberton, Barbara Price of Elyria, Celina Flunoy of Barberton, Dorthea Williams of Phoenix, Arizona, Darlene Flunoy, Carol Flunoy and Evelyn Jones of Akron; brothers, Gerald and Gary Flunoy of Arizona; nieces and nephews. Anita and Tina Wharton, Annette (Victor) Daniel, Leslie Renee Flunoy, Courtney Gator and Jessica Jones of Columbus, Anthony Wharton, Willie Grayson Provchy of Arizona, Daniel Gator, Tyler Williams and Jeremy Johnson of Arizona. Bruce is also survived by great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Special thank you to Kathy Avelo, his caretaker whom affectionately called him "Papa Smurf". The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Summa's Home Infusion services, Dr. Benson Bonyo, Dr. Anand Desai and Dr. Jeffrey Masin for their compassionate care during his illness. Homegoing service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 where family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bruce's name to: Love Inc., 1557 Vernon-Odom Blvd., Suite 105, Akron, Ohio 44320.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
JUL
10
Service
12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
