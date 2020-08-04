Bruce Salsgiver

Bruce "Brucie" Edward Salsgiver, 71, passed away on August 1st, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on September 1st, 1948 in Akron, Ohio. Bruce graduated from Ellet High School in 1966. After High School, he enlisted into the United States Marine Corps where he served his country for three years in the Vietnam War. If you knew Bruce, he always had a war story to tell. Good or bad, he was proud to be a Marine. After returning home from war, Bruce underwent many trials and tribulations until he met his loving wife, Patricia. Bruce and Patty have been together for 40 years, and married for 37 where they reside on their family farm in Chatham, Ohio. Everyone who came in contact with Bruce and Patty could see how deep and true their love was for one another. He is the loving and proud father to their four boys, and the grandfather "oompa" to two grandchildren. There was nothing Bruce loved more than being surrounded by his family, playing with his grandchildren and his yearly beach vacations to Myrtle Beach. Bruce was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting. Even if it was an unsuccessful hunt, he found great joy in just being in the woods with his sons. If he wasn't with his family or hunting, you could find Bruce enjoying motorcycle rides on his Harley. Bruce stood strong in his faith and was saved by the grace of God. He once told a friend "I just want to love Jesus and people" and he simply did that. He has made an impact on so many lives and his memory will live on in the stories repeated by his friends and family. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Patricia, and their boys David (Heather), Joseph (Sarah), James (Anna) and Daniel (Trisha); his grandchildren Chayton and Rohan; his Mother and Father in law, Alvis (Marge) Wellman, various Brother and Sister in laws; and his K9 daughter Kokoa. He was preceded in death by his Mother and Father, Arthur and Ruby Salsgiver; his sister, Carol Curtis; his two brothers, David and Bill Salsgiver; and his nephew Matthew Hardman. Visitation will be Thursday, August 6, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Parker Funeral Home, 210 Medina St., Lodi, where a private funeral service will follow the visitation beginning at 7:00 p.m. Masks and social distancing guidelines are required. In lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to Never Forget Brucie at gofundme.com
