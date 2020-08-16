Bruce Shirey, 68, of Council, ID, passed away August 8, 2020. Bruce was a retired Akron firefighter. He is survived by wife, Patricia; sons, Bryon and Brad; granddaughter, Bethany and sister, Marlene Hengeli. He is also survived by many nephews and nieces and his beloved dog, Buddy. Bruce lived most of his life in the Akron, Ohio area. He moved to Idaho four years ago and loved the wide open spaces and outdoor life. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and a host of friends.







