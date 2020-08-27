1/1
Bruce Stewart
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce Duane Stewart, 68, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, August 20, 2020. Bruce was born November 2, 1951 to Charles and Audrey (Howard) Stewart in Akron. He was a proud graduate of East High School Class of 1970. He attended the University of Akron and retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. Bruce married Sandy Sommerville in 1972. Together they raised two beautiful daughters Amy (Christian) Harouny and Carrie Stewart (Derik Thomas) on North Hill in Akron. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David (Janice) Stewart. In addition to his wife and daughters, he is survived by his grandchildren, Kylie Stewart, Karson Thomas, Noah Harouny and Sadie Harouny and brothers, Charles Stewart (Bev), and George Stewart (Lynn) Bruce was a compassionate, giving and kind father, husband, grandfather and friend to all who knew him. Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bruce's memory to Akron Art Museum or Summit County Humane Society.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved