Bruce Duane Stewart, 68, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, August 20, 2020. Bruce was born November 2, 1951 to Charles and Audrey (Howard) Stewart in Akron. He was a proud graduate of East High School Class of 1970. He attended the University of Akron and retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. Bruce married Sandy Sommerville in 1972. Together they raised two beautiful daughters Amy (Christian) Harouny and Carrie Stewart (Derik Thomas) on North Hill in Akron. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David (Janice) Stewart. In addition to his wife and daughters, he is survived by his grandchildren, Kylie Stewart, Karson Thomas, Noah Harouny and Sadie Harouny and brothers, Charles Stewart (Bev), and George Stewart (Lynn) Bruce was a compassionate, giving and kind father, husband, grandfather and friend to all who knew him. Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bruce's memory to Akron Art Museum or Summit County Humane Society.