Bruce V. Kelly, of Nevada City, CA, passed away June 27, 2020 from complications from a stroke. He was born Nov.1, 1943 and grew up in Portage Lakes and attended Coventry High School. In 1961 he enlisted in the U.S. Marines. He later moved to California. He was predeceased by parents, Ray and Beulah; stepson, Loren; and nephew, Shawn Kelly. Bruce leaves behind, his wife, Marsha and sons, Chandler Kelly and Jim Hartel; also stepsons, Josh and Adam; brother, David (Gail); niece, Kathy Miday (Dave) and Spencer; also several grandchildren. Bruce loved his music and was active in local theater. Rest in peace, Bruce.







