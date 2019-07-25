Resources More Obituaries for Bruce Collins Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bruce W. Collins

Bruce W. Collins, Sr., 92, passed peacefully July 15, 2019 from complications of dementia and Alzheimer's disease.



To those who knew Bruce personally, he was a rough and tumble soul who lived his entire life by his own rules, and allowed nothing to stand in his way when he set his mind to a goal. His fiercely independent attitude served him well throughout his life. Bruce, third son of John Milton and Thelma, was born Oct. 19, 1926 into the family of Irish mechanics and machinists.



He married Frances Monsour in 1943, at the height of World War II, both at the tender young age of 16. Bruce truly embraced Frances' Lebanese heritage and converted to her Catholic faith. They had six children together. To Frances, he was the most handsome man at South High, where they first met. His rugged good looks matched his hard knuckle approach to life, concealing his kind and gentle heart.



Bruce served in the army during World War II as an artillery instructor to senior officers and commanded 200 men at age 19. When the war ended he mentored as an independent contract machinist under his father John Milton, who had learned the trade as a journeyman machinist at The Ford Motor Co. Bruce mastered the trade and hired into General Metal Products. He was quickly appointed foreman over machining operations at the young age of 26. Not long afterwards, he started his own shop, first in the basement of the family home, then his brother Ed's garage. Growing quickly, he soon moved into a modest building in Akron, and incorporated under the name Industrial Tool & Machine Co. eventually occupying two substantial buildings in Cuyahoga Falls.



Besides serving the metal working and machining needs of the many industries in and around Akron, his company produced many test parts for NASA Lewis Research Center and NASA Plumbrook Station during the Space Race of the 1960's. He was proud, yet modest, of all his achievements.



Bruce had a long history with the Soap Box Derby, as he and his brothers built cars that ran in the Derby's earliest years, succeeded by Derby entrants in subsequent family generations, all sponsored by Bruce's Industrial Tool and Machine Co.



Bruce and wife Bess enjoyed their sail boat at Marblehead on Lake Erie and eventually retired to Florida in 1988, where they enjoyed life and made many friends.



Bruce was preceded in death by granddaughter, Frances; first wife, Frances; daughter, Maureen; second wife, Bess, and brothers, Milt and Ed.



He is survived by his sons, Gregory (Denise), Bruce (Susan), and Sean (Cindy); his daughters, Kathleen (Laura), Gail (Mark); also his grandchildren, great grandchildren, and younger brother, Fritz (Anita.)



We want to thank Denise and all the staff at Legacy Living in Copley, Ohio, who graciously cared for Bruce for more than four years. We also thank everyone at Compassionate Care Hospice for their special care.



Cremation has taken place. There will be a private service and interment at a later date.



Cremation has taken place. There will be a private service and interment at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations, please in Bruce's name to Alzheimer's Society or . Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 25, 2019