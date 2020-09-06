Bruce Ward

Bruce E. Ward, 85, of Munroe Falls passed away on January 11, 2020. Born in Akron the son of the late Bruce and Neva Ward, he held a Bachelor of Commercial Sciences from Benjamin Franklin University in DC. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, current member of the American Legion, Cuyahoga Falls post and former member of the VFW. A proud supporter of all U.S. Military, he never missed an opportunity to donate to many of their causes whenever asked. He retired from the Lawson Milk Co. after 24 years of service, but continued to utilize his business accounting education to do personal taxes for family, friends and referrals. He held a favorite post retirement position for some 15 years as a Walsh Jesuit High School bus driver, reluctantly retiring due to health issues in his mid 70's. He was a huge sports lover, participating several years on a recreational golf league and later being a "Silver League" softball team member for several seasons. Bruce was a loyal fan of the Browns, Indians, Cavs, OSU Buckeyes and the Walsh Jesuit High Warriors - signing up to drive as many sports bus runs as were available. Attending professional sporting events with his son (and his buddy) Michael was a highlight, until mobility issues made that difficult. They instead would enjoy live phone analysis together during televised games of their favorite teams. He thoroughly enjoyed great food and looked forward to special occasions at his daughter's home, knowing leftovers would accompany him home - and where he looked forward to seeing his grandsons and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by sister, Carol Phelps and nephew, David Phelps. His survivors, include son, Michael B. (Valerie) Ward; daughter, Theresa (Steve) Sauner; grandsons, Brent and Blake (Amy) Sauner; great-grandchildren, Harrison and Hope Sauner; step-grandson, Phillip (Kate); step great-grandchildren, Mason and Sadie; nieces, Pam and Kathy (both formerly Phelps); brother-in-law, Robert Phelps; and former wife and lifetime friend, Mary Jane Ward. Our heartfelt appreciation is extended to Bruce's special neighbors (and friends), Sylvia, Joe and Bertie - who helped our dad in ways too numerous to mention. Inurnment with military services (which have been delayed due to COVID issues), will take place September 11th, at 12:30 p.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, Ohio. Please go to Bruce's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com
