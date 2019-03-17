|
Bruce Warner
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Dawn Warner.
He was the beloved husband of Debra, his wife of 31 years, affectionately known as "Sweetie"; father of Kimberliann Warner and Carmen Berger; grandfather to Tim, Kyle, Faith, and Justin; brother to David (Lorry) and Gary.
Bruce was a proud USMC Veteran, active member of the American Legion Post #19 of Akron, and a lifetime member of the VFW. He retired after 30 years of service with Highway Maintenance for the City of Akron.
Donations may be made in Bruce's memory to one of his favorite organizations the Special Olympics at www.give.specialolympics.org/ohio
Memorial Service on Saturday, March 30th from 2 to 5 p.m. at the American Legion Post 19 783 W Market St. Akron, OH 44303 Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019