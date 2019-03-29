|
Bruce Warner
He was the beloved husband of Debra, his wife of 31 years, affectionately known as "Sweetie"; father of Kimberliann Warner and Carmen Berger; grandfather to Tim, Kyle, Faith, and Justin; brother to David (Lorry) and Gary.
Donations may be made in Bruce's memory to one of his favorite organizations, the Special Olympics at www.give.specialolympics.org/ohio. Memorial Service Saturday, March 30th from 2 to 5 p.m. at the American Legion Post 19, 783 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44303. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
