Bryan Thombs, 83, passed unexpectedly at his home on September 2, 2020. Born September 13, 1936, he was a lifetime resident of Wadsworth. Bryan was a 40 year Director for the Medina County Fair. He worked at Ohio Injector Company (Conval) and retired from Fred Martin Motors. He was a champion Dahlia grower and loved to garden. For many years he was one of Santa's many helpers bringing presents and Christmas joy to all he met. Bryan was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Ann; He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Maryann; children, David (Kim), Bryan (Veronica), Myra Metcalf-Vlcek (Mark); grandchildren, Sabrina Metcalf, Lukas Vlcek, Xavier Thombs, Autumn Jones and great grandson, Lincoln Jones. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Sacred Heart of Jesus, 260 Broad St., Wadsworth, Ohio 44281. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 1376 High St., Wadsworth, Ohio.