Bryan Joseph Bert Midcap
1975 - 2020
Bryan Midcap, 45, passed away suddenly, May 4, 2020. He was born March 15, 1975, in Akron to Larry and Marlene Midcap. Bryan was a graduate of Kenmore High School and was a union pipefitter with Local 219 for over 20 years. Bryan enjoyed spending his free time fishing, hunting, boating, four-wheeling, kayaking as well as bow shooting at Wingfoot with his Union Buddies. His sense of humor was unlike any other and he brought life to everyone he met. Besides his parents; Bryan leaves behind the love of his life and soulmate Susie; stepdaughter, Samantha Rampa; sister, Shannon (Scott) Testa and grandmother, Beulah Midcap. He will also be greatly missed by his aunts, uncles, in-laws, nieces, and nephews; as well as many friends and the Local 219 "brotherhood". Due to the current pandemic a private family service took place and a celebration of a life well lived will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to them c/o Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Akron, Ohio 44319. Please keep the entire Midcap family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time by sharing a message or memory on our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
